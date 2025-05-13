New Delhi, Assistant loco pilots are now not required to burden themselves by noting down in their crew diaries the timings of each and every intermediate station during the running of trains following a recent decision of the Railway Ministry to enhance safety. Railway Ministry reduces paperwork of running staff during train operation to enhance safety

The ministry, which had constituted a committee to assess measures for reduction of paperwork for loco pilots and assistant loco pilots, accepted many of its recommendations and advised through a recent written circular addressed to all zones to take necessary steps in this regard.

The ministry has retained the current practice of not assigning any writing work to the loco pilots when he is operating the train.

At the same time, it has limited the writing work of assistant loco pilots so that they can focus more on train running and coordinating with the loco pilots.

According to the circular, the ALPs will write down loco, train, crew details and orders related to speed restrictions, scheduled stoppages of the train with timings in case of passengers trains among other details before the start of the train departure.

It further said that once the train operations starts, the ALP will note down the actual timings of stopping stations , enroute abnormalities and unusual detention in crew diary/log book .

“At present, the ALPs note down the time a train passes through every station. However, once these recommendations are implemented, the ALPs will only need to record the timings of scheduled train halts and not the crossing times of intermediate stations where the train is not scheduled to stop,” said a senior loco pilot.

The ministry, along with the circular, has also released a format of a crew diary as well as log book making them more simpler and easier for the running staff to follow.

“The requirement for manual entry of energy consumption and regeneration readings in CMS by crew has been dispensed with and may not be noted by crew any further,” the ministry’s circular said.

“Crew diary shall be issued to loco pilots and the retention period for crew diary shall be 1 year, except in case of accidents/inquiries, where it shall be retained till finalisation," it added.

The loco pilot unions have welcomed the ministry’s initiatives. However, they demanded that their other issues be resolved to enhance safety.

“The railway is being augmented to increase the speed of the trains. Hence, the crew will naturally be required to have a higher level of concentration on signals and safety related issues,” said R Kumaresan, president, Southern Railway, All India Loco Running Staff Association .

“We welcome the move to reduce the ancillary activities, but at the same time the railway also should address the loco pilots issues such as weekly off, continuous night duty limited to two nights etc. to improve the safety,” he added.

A section of the loco pilots have also demanded absolving the responsibilities of the crew of court cases involving human run over or passengers falling down from the trains as such cases require not only a lot of paperwork but also record keeping for several years.

“At present, we are supposed to keep a crew diary for three years, but the current recommendations have reduced it to one year only. Now, if any controversy crops up during a legal matter after two or three years, what will the loco pilot do? I request the Railway should absolve the running staff from all court cases,” said a senior loco pilot requesting anonymity.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.