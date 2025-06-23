Guwahati, Train services in Lumding-Badarpur hill section of Northeast Frontier Railway , providing railway connectivity to southern Assam, Tripura, Manipur and Mizoram, have been suspended from Monday evening as tracks have been rendered unsafe owing to "improper" road repair work by NHAI in the area, an official bulletin said. Railway service to parts of NE snapped due to damage of tracks during 'improper' road repair by NHAI

Several trains have been cancelled, short-terminated or rescheduled owing to the situation, the NFR bulletin said.

"On account of boulders along with land mass falling over the railway track in the New Haflong-Jatinga Lampur section owing to improper construction work being undertaken by the NHAI for repairing of road, train services over the Lumding–Badarpur hill section had to be suspended from evening hours of today in order to ensure safety of railway passengers," it said.

The bulletin said that road repairing works were going on in that area, and as a result, the slope on the downstream side between the road and rail line failed and bulged out, forcing the entire mass to move towards the track.

"Water is also directly coming over the track from the road side. As the condition of location is critical and highly unsafe to pass the train, rail traffic is suspended between Lumding-New Haflong-Badarpur portions with immediate effect," it said.

NFR authority of the Lumding division has already written to the NHAI to undertake "proper protection work by engaging manpower and machinery so that no further damage to the vital railway track connecting states like Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and parts of Barak Valley is done."

Railway has also engaged manpower to clear the debris from the railway track.

As a result of the damage to the railway track, Guwahati–Silchar Express, Rangiya–Silchar Express, Guwahati–Dullabcherra Express and Silchar–Rangiya Express, commencing journey on Monday, have been cancelled.

The Dullabcherra–Guwahati Express and Naharlagun–Silchar Special, commencing journey on Tuesday, have been cancelled.

Several other trains, including, Charlapalli–Silchar Express, Kolkata–Agartala Garib Rath Express, Agartala–Anand Vihar Terminal Tejas Express, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Agartala Express, and Sealdah-Silchar Kanchanjungha Express, are being short-terminated at different locations.

The Silchar–New Delhi PSK Express, commencing journey on Monday, has been rescheduled to start at 6 am on Tuesday, the bulletin said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.