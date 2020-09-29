e-paper
Home / India News / Railways may levy up to Rs 35 user fee in its fares

Railways may levy up to Rs 35 user fee in its fares

As per the current proposal, the fee would range from Rs 10 to Rs 35 with a higher fee for AC first class passengers, officials said.

india Updated: Sep 29, 2020 00:36 IST
Anisha Dutta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A ticket collector checks the tickets of migrant workers siting inside a special train to return to Agra in Uttar Pradesh state.
The Indian railways may levy up to Rs 35 user fee as part of train fares seeking to raise funds for redeveloping railway stations as part of its proposal being finalised for seeking Union Cabinet’s nod, said officials familiar with the development.

As per the current proposal, the fee would range from Rs 10 to Rs 35 with a higher fee for AC first class passengers, said the officials. To be sure, the railway ministry has clarified that no final decision has been taken on the amount of the user fee to be levied and added that it will be a “minimal” amount. “User charges are a small token amount which when collected, will be ploughed back into the improvement of conveniences and facilities at the railway station. The amount of this fee is expected to very reasonable so that there is no burden on anyone especially common people,” a railway ministry spokesperson said.

