Railways' NTPC and Level 1 exams suspended amid protests

The Railways has suspended the NTPC and Level 1 exams amid massive protests by the aspirants, the Railways Recruitment Board spokesperson said. The Railways has formed a committee to examine the grievances of the protesting candidates, news agency PTI reported. The protesting candidates on Wednesday morning set a passenger train on fire and pelted stones on [police in Bihar's Arrah. The accused will be arrested after the investigation, police said.

The results of the RRB NTPC for the CBT-1 exam was released on January 15 for shortlisting the candidates for the CBT-2. Candidates have started protesting alleging discrepancies in the results.

Train services were hit at many places in Bihar on Tuesday as protesters squatted on railway tracks opposing the Railway Recruitment Board's decision to hold the exams in two parts. They said the second stage for final selection is tantamount to "cheating" those who appeared and cleared the first stage.

Meanwhile, videos of police lathicharging protesting students have gone viral on social media drawing flak. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the lathicharge and tweeted, "Double-engine government committed double tyranny for demanding their rightful employment. My India was not like this."

Patna district administration said a mild force was used to contain the protests. "The protesters had gathered at the Rajendra Nagar Terminus in the afternoon. They were alleging discrepancies in the result of an exam conducted by Railway Recruitment Board, which was announced recently,” the district administration said in a release, adding that “mild” use of force was resorted to after attempts by officials, led by Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh and SSP Manavjeet Singh Dhillon to pacify the protesters failed.

The railways ministry warned protesting candidates that they will be blacklisted for life from obtaining any railway job if they continue indulging in unlawful activities and vandalism. "RRB NTPC Protest videos will now be examined by the Ministry with the help of specialised agencies. Upon proper examination, those found in indulging in any of the mentioned activities will be penalised accordingly. They will be liable to both police action as well as lifetime debarment from a Railway job”, said the statement.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON