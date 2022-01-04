Home / India News / Rain, hailstorms likely in north India in next 7 days
Rain, hailstorms likely in north India in next 7 days

Widespread to moderate rain and snowfall is likely over the western Himalayan region between Tuesday and Thursday
A person rides a cycle on a cold and foggy morning in Dwarka, New Delhi, on Sunday. (Vipin Kumar/HT photo)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 08:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: Widespread rain, isolated hailstorm and low day-time temperatures are likely across northern India for at least the next seven days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), due to two consecutive western disturbances that may affect northwest and central India.

No cold wave conditions are likely for the next seven days.

Widespread to moderate rain and snowfall is likely over the western Himalayan region between Tuesday and Thursday. Isolated heavy rain and snowfall is likely in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on Tuesday. Heavy rain and snowfall is also likely to take place in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Wednesday.

Also, scattered to moderate rainfall is likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, northern Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh and western Madhya Pradesh between Tuesday and Thursday.

A separate intense western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from Thursday, with a cyclonic circulation likely to form in southwest Rajasthan on Friday.

