Monday, Jul 21, 2025
Rain lashes many places in Uttarakhand, one person swept away in Kali river

PTI |
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 11:49 pm IST

Dehradun, A man went missing after being swept away in the swollen Kali river in Pithoragarh district as heavy rains lashed various parts of Uttarakhand on Monday even as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the State Emergency Operations Centre here to assess the situation following the heavy showers.

The missing person has been identified as 35-year-old Soban Singh. A search is underway for him, who was swept away by the river in the Dyoda village of the district, the SEOC said.

In Dehradun, a residential colony in the nearby Bhudpur area was flooded after the Asan river started overflowing following the rain that began in the early hours of Monday and continued until the afternoon.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and rescued people trapped in their homes.

The police are appealing to the people living on the banks of the rivers through loudspeakers to be cautious.

It rained in most parts of the state while heavy to very heavy rain was also recorded at some places.

Due to heavy rain, all schools from class 1 to 12 in the Dehradun district were kept closed on Monday.

The local meteorological office has also issued a yellow alert of rain with the possibility of strong winds and storm in Rudrapur, Laksar, Ranikhet, Roorkee, Govindghat, Badrinath and its surrounding areas in Almora, Chamoli, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts of the state for the next 24 hours from 12 noon.

An orange alert of heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorm and strong winds was also issued for Jim Corbett, Kotdwar, Lohaghat, Munsiyari, Kapkot, Haldwani and surrounding areas in Bageshwar, Champawat, Nainital, Pauri and Pithoragarh districts.

The chief minister visited SEOC and took stock of the situation following heavy rainfall in the state and interacted with all the district magistrates via video conferencing and inquired about the condition of roads in their area, the arrangements for Chardham and Kanwar Yatra, electricity, drinking water and other essential things.

Dhami directed the officials to keep the people, including the pilgrims, updated about rain forecast and make necessary arrangements at the places where traffic movement gets affected due to rain.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

