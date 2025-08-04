New Delhi, Three people drowned in Uttarakhand and another three killed in Himachal Pradesh when their vehicle fell into a gorge after skidding off a wet road, as rain continued to wreak havoc in the region. Rain wreaks havoc in north with 3 drowning in U'khand; rivers in spate across UP

Thirteen districts in Uttar Pradesh have been flooded, with major rivers like Ganga, Yamuna and Betwa flowing above the danger mark at several places.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday conducted an aerial survey in Sawai Madhopur district to assess the damage caused by flood-like situation following heavy rainfall.

In Uttarkhand, one person was swept away on Monday by strong currents of the Bhakhra stream near Haldwani.

Another two had drowned in a swollen stream near Bhujiyaghat on Haldwani road on Sunday.

Two shops were buried under boulders and debris falling from the hillside in Rudraprayag district in the wake of a landslide overnight, the state emergency operation centre here said.

Heavy overnight rains continued in Dehradun on Monday with the district administration closing schools and aanganwadi centres for the day.

Major rivers in the state were in spate, including the Ganga in Haridwar and Kali. In Himachal's Mandi, three people were killed when their vehicle fell into a gorge.

Police identified the deceased as Devrat, Mangal Chand, and Ashu.

The incident, in which two more were injured, occurred late Sunday night when the vehicle skidded off the narrow road and ended up in a deep gorge near a Saini drain between Magrugla and Majhwal.

All five were returning home from Shankardehra, where they had been for the apple season.

In Rajasthan, Sharma flew over Chakeri, Jadawata, Ajanoti, Mainpura, Dhanauli and Surwal villages, and inspected the damaged Bodal culvert in Khandar, officials said.

The state has been predicted to witness heavy to moderate rain in some northeastern districts over the next two to three days.

"All necessary help must be provided without delay. The administration should remain on alert mode and ensure that people do not face further hardships," Sharma said in a statement.

Ganga is flowing above the danger mark in UP's Varanasi, Mirzapur, Ghazipur and Ballia, Yamuna is above the red mark in Auraiya, Kalpi, Hamipur, Prayagraj and Banda, according to a report issued by the relief commissioner's office.

Betwa was flowing above the danger mark in Hamirpur, it said.

The state received 14.2 mm rainfall on Sunday, with 24 districts receiving heavy rainfall.

Prayagraj, Jalaun, Auraiya, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Kanpur Dehat, Banda, Etawah, Fatehpur, Kanpur city and Chitrakoot are flooded, the report said.

In Himachal Pradesh, 310 roads, including a national highway, were closed for vehicular moved in the state on Monday as rain continued to lash parts of the state.

Landslide in Panthaghati in the suburbs of Shimla city led to obstruction of traffic on Mehli-Shogi bypass on Sunday night, with debris blocking the road and stones damaging some shops nearby, residents said.

The weather office has issued an 'orange' warning for heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in the state for Monday and Tuesday.

At least 103 have died so fat this monsoon in Himachal Pradesh, with 36 people still missing.

The fatalities include 20 drownings, 19 deaths from falls, 17 deaths from cloudbursts, eight from flash floods, and six from landslides, according to official data.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.