Rainfall expected in parts of northwest India; minimum temperatures may rise

Western disturbances are likely to abate cold wave conditions across northwest and central India from today
Commuters seen in dense fog during a cold morning in New Delhi this week. (ANI)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 08:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Three consecutive western disturbances are likely to cause scattered rainfall in parts of northwest India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Under the influence of a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation in north Pakistan, isolated rainfall and snowfall are very likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday.

Two western disturbances in quick succession from Thursday and Saturday are very likely to bring light to moderate scattered and fairly widespread rainfall, snowfall in the Western Himalayan region from Thursday to Saturday. There is also a possibility of isolated heavy rain in Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Light to moderate isolated and scattered rainfall is also likely in adjoining plains of northwest India.

The western disturbances are likely to abate cold wave conditions across northwest and central India from Thursday. A gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius is likely across these regions during the next four days. No significant change is expected thereafter.

Dense fog in the morning hours in isolated pockets was very likely in Punjab and Haryana from Thursday to Sunday.

