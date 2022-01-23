Rainfall likely in several states today with no change in minimum temperature. Check details

No significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of Northwest India, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra is expected during the next 24 hours, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The Met department said in its weather forecast that Gujarat is likely to witness a fall in minimum temperatures by 4-6 degrees Celsius over the next two days and no significant change thereafter.

A Western Disturbance (WD) is lying as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan while an induced low-pressure area is lying over central parts of West Rajasthan and neighbourhood with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to lower tropospheric levels.

Under the influence of these synoptic situations, moderate rainfall or snowfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorm is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 23. Isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall is also very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, or hailstorm is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh on January 23 reduce thereafter to isolated rainfall.

Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim are predicted to receive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall for the next two days, with maximum activity on January 23. Isolated thunderstorm with lightning and hail is very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Gangetic West Bengal on Sunday. The IMD has also predicted isolated and scattered light rainfall over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

“Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Northeast India during 23rd-25th January. Isolated thunderstorm with lightning very likely,” the IMD said.

Meanwhile, light intensity intermittent rain/drizzle would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Yamunanagar (Haryana), Saharanpur, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar (Uttar Pradesh) during the next two hours, according to the latest updated by IMD.

