Itanagar, After a week of hot and dry conditions, Arunachal Pradesh is likely to receive a much-needed spell of rainfall across the state till June 19, the meteorological office here said on Friday. Rainfall to revive in Arunachal after week of hot, dry conditions: Met dept

Weather activity is expected to intensify significantly from June 16 onwards, bringing scattered to widespread rain and thunderstorms to several districts, the State Disaster Management Department said in a statement.

According to district-wise forecast, Tawang, Kurung Kumey, West Kameng, Papumpare, Namsai, Changlang, and Longding are likely to witness frequent and widespread showers on some days.

Meanwhile, East and West Kameng, Kra Daadi, Kamle, and Pakke Kessang — regions that began the week with minimal or no rain — are expected to experience a marked increase in rainfall.

Rainfall is also likely to pick up in Upper and Lower Subansiri, Siang, and West Siang districts, the statement added.

The eastern and central belts, including Upper Siang, Dibang Valley, Lohit, and Anjaw, will particularly see a rise in rainfall between June 17 and 19. Residents in these areas are advised to remain alert to the risk of thunderstorms and lightning, it added.

From June 1 to 11, the state recorded 81.7 mm of rainfall, 39 per cent below the long period average of 134.7 mm. The week between June 5 and 11 was even drier, with just 11.2 mm of rainfall, a staggering 88 per cent shortfall from the normal weekly average of 94.5 mm.

While rainfall from June 13 to 19 is still expected to remain below normal at 53.7 mm, the situation is projected to improve significantly in the subsequent week.

Between June 20 and 26, rainfall is expected to exceed the average, reaching approximately 130 mm compared to the normal 106.5 mm, it said.

Temperature patterns have reflected the dry weather. Over the past week, maximum temperatures were above normal in several parts of the state.

On June 12, the maximum temperature in Itanagar touched 39.7 degrees Celsius, 7.8 degrees above normal, while Pasighat recorded 38.6 degrees, 7.6 degrees above average.

These unusually high readings are largely attributed to weak monsoonal activity, dry continental easterly/northeasterly winds, and clear skies that allowed higher solar insulation, the statement said.

The forecast suggests that daytime temperatures may continue to rise 2–3 degrees Celsius above normal in many areas over the next 24 hours, resulting in hot and humid conditions, especially across the plains.

However, maximum temperatures are likely to return to near-normal levels as the rain sets in.

Minimum temperatures will remain normal to slightly above normal through the forecast period.

