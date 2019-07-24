Rains likely in parts of north and central India this week

Heavy rains to the range of 64.5 mm-115.5mm per day is likely over Delhi starting Wednesday, and it will intensify on Thursday and Friday, India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

A low pressure area is likely to form over the West Bengal coast around Friday which will increase rains over parts of central India, West Bengal, Odisha and parts of northwest India including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.

The monsoon trough is also likely to shift southwards gradually and become more marked Thursday onwards.

“A low pressure area is forming over the West Bengal coast, which is likely to move westwards bringing rain in central, northern and eastern parts of the country,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist at National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC).

Private forecaster, Skymet Weather too forecast “heavy to very heavy” rain in Delhi on Thursday and Friday. “This would be one of the heaviest spells of monsoon season so far,” it said in a statement.

There is still a 19% deficit in rains across the country compared to the long period average

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 00:52 IST