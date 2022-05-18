Rains to continue for 3 more days in Kerala

An orange alert has been sounded in four districts and a yellow alert in six others as many parts of Kerala are likely to witness heavy rains for three more days following cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The districts put on orange alert are Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod, while a yellow alert was sounded in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kollam, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta.

The IMD said northern districts would continue to get more showers in the next three days.

Meanwhile, a fisherman drowned near the state capital, on Monday, after his boat capsized in gushing winds. His body was recovered later by fishermen, said a senior rescue official. Central and northern districts received heavy downpours on Monday, inundating several low-lying areas.

A study in Nature Portfolio Journal said the state is under increased threat of cumulonimbus clouds (multi-level clouds extending high into the sky in towers or plumes that produce hail, thunder and lightning) can cause cloudbursts and flash flooding. The study done by A V Sreenath, atmospheric scientist, has also warned of clouds getting thicker in a short period over the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Sharp increase in temperature in the Arabian Sea and increased speed of south-westerlies is the reason for the sudden atmospheric changes,” said S Abhilash, director of Cochin University of Science and Technology’s Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research.

Unusual rains have caused heavy loss to crops in many areas of the state. Farmers who cultivated vegetables anticipating a good demand were worst affected. Due to heavy rains, most of the paddy fields ready for reaping were also damaged, and banana crops too destroyed heavily due to strong winds.

Revenue Minister K Rajan said the government would compensate farmers who lost their crops properly. “We have got many complaints of crop losses. The government will look into it,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}