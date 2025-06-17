Thiruvananthapuram, While the intensity of the rains gradually decreased in Kerala on Tuesday, families hit by heavy inundation were shifted to relief camps and people staged a protest by blocking road using a country boat to press for a solution to waterlogging and sea incursion. Rains wreak havoc in Kerala, people block road using country boat to protest

People waded through hip-level water in Kannamaly and they had to tackle damage caused by high tidal waves. Kannamaly, a fishing hamlet in Ernakulam district, witnessed protests by locals on Tuesday demanding a permanent solution to the long-standing issues of waterlogging and coastal erosion. They blocked a road with a country boat, fishing nets and logs as a mark of protest.

A number of houses were also damaged following high tidal waves, the residents said.

According to local people, widespread destruction was reported along the coastal belt due to high tidal waves and sea incursion.

Several families living in low-lying regions were shifted to relief camps in various districts as floodwaters failed to recede from their homes.

In a welcome relief, the intensity of the rain decreased and there is no forecast for extremely heavy rainfall anywhere in Kerala as per the latest update of the Kerala Disaster Management Authority .

"In fact, rainfall intensity is decreasing," according a latest update. The India Meteorological Department predicted moderate to light rainfall in one or two places on Wednesday.

Almost all schools and public roads in Kuttanad taluk in coastal Alappuzha district were waterlogged, and a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions, including colleges on Wednesday, authorities said.

According to official figures, three relief camps were set up in Kottayam district and 12 in Thrissur, where one house was destroyed completely and 11 others damaged partially.

A series of incidents of waterlogging and mudslides were reported in Kannur district, where flood water entered many houses, forcing residents to shift to other locations.

The inundation made life miserable for people in Panniyur, Taliparamba and Kurumathur villages.

Swollen rivers caused widespread inundation and mudslides in Kasaragod district as well, authorities added.

A crack surfaced on forest land in Kulanad hills area in Cheruvathur in the northernmost district following incessant rains.

It was an area where 30 tribal families were living, and no other issues were reported there so far, they said.

The well-known Siddhi Vinayaka temple in Kasaragod got inundated following a flash flood in the nearby river.

The visuals of the priest opening the temple portals wading through floodwaters went viral on social media platforms.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.