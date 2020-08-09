6 BSP MLAs move SC for plea transfer

india

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:04 IST

New Delhi: Six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) lawmakers, who in 2019 merged with the ruling Congress in Rajasthan, moved the Supreme Court on Saturday seeking the transfer of a disqualification petition pending before the Rajasthan high court against them over the defection to the apex court.

Rajasthan assembly speaker C P Joshi approved the merger a day after the six joined the Congress and prompted opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to seek their disqualification in February. Joshi on July 30 rejected the BJP’s disqualification petition.

The high court sought replies of Joshi and the six lawmakers by August 11 after BJP lawmaker Madan Dilawar moved the court against the speaker’s order.

“The entire basis for the petition [by Dilawar] pending before the high court is that there has been no merger between the BSP and the Congress. It is submitted that the speaker of the legislature, while acting under Paragraph 4 [Constitution’s 10th Schedule], is not concerned with the happenings outside the legislature, so long as two-thirds of the legislature party (ie members of a party within the assembly) has accepted the merger,” the six said in their plea.

The 10th Schedule contains provisions relating to the disqualification of lawmakers for defection. One of the grounds for disqualification as per paragraph 2 of the schedule is voluntarily giving up membership of a political party on whose ticket a lawmaker is elected. According to paragraph 4, when two-third members of a political party merge with another political party, they are immune to disqualification.

The six pleaded BSP’s entire legislative party merged with the Congress and therefore, the condition laid down in paragraph 4 is met and does not attract disqualification.

The petitioners sought the transfer of the petition as the issues raised in it are under the Supreme Court’s consideration in another--Mithou Krose--case from Assam. The Mithou Krose case relates to an appeal against a 2015 Gauhati high court judgment, which said the only requirement under paragraph 4 is the merger of the legislature party and there is no requirement of the merger of parent political party.

“There is an urgent need to clarify the law in respect to the scope of paragraph 4 of the 10th schedule to ensure that there are no conflicting judgments,” the petitioners said, seeking the transfer.

“Therefore, the present transfer petition is being moved so that there may be a uniform interpretation of the law,” the six said in their plea filed through advocate Amit Pai.

The six lawmakers are crucial to chief minister Ashok Gehlot as he faces a revolt by his former deputy, Sachin Pilot, and 18 Congress lawmakers supporting him. The Gehlot camp has claimed support of 101 legislators in the 200-member assembly. The BJP has 72 members in the House.