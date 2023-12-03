Rajasthan results 2023 LIVE: Gogunda, Jhadol, Kherwara, Udaipur Rural, Udaipur, Salumber, Dhariyawad, Aspur seats
LIVE counting updates for Raj assembly seats for Gogunda, Jhadol, Kherwara, Udaipur Rural, Udaipur, Salumber, Dhariwad, Aspur seats on December 3, 2023.
Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 27. Udaipur area constitutes are Gogunda, Jhadol, Kherwara, Udaipur Rural, Udaipur, Salumber, Dhariyawad, and Aspur seats.
Counting to begin for Udaipur area constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|Vote Margins
|GOGUNDA (ST)
|Counting to Begin
|JHADOL (ST)
|Counting to Begin
|KHERWARA (ST)
|Counting to Begin
|UDAIPUR RURAL (ST)
|Counting to Begin
|UDAIPUR
|Counting to Begin
|SALUMBER (ST)
|Counting to Begin
|DHARIYAWAD (ST)
|Counting to Begin
|ASPUR (ST)
|Counting to Begin
2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election results:
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|GOGUNDA (ST)
|Pratap Lal Bheel
|BJP
|JHADOL (ST)
|Babu Lal
|BJP
|KHERWARA (ST)
|Dayaram Parmar
|INC
|UDAIPUR RURAL (ST)
|Phool Singh Meena
|BJP
|UDAIPUR
|Gulab Chand Kataria
|BJP
|SALUMBER (ST)
|Amrit Lal Meena
|BJP
|DHARIYAWAD (ST)
|Gotam Lal
|BJP
|ASPUR (ST)
|Gopichand Meena
|BJP
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:17 AM
Congress leader Gourav Vallabh showed his optimism
“The voters of Udaipur are with us. Our priorities are to generate employment opportunities for youth, double tourist footfall, and strengthen the mining industry among others,” Congress leader Gourav Vallabh showed his optimism on the vote day in Udaipur.
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 11:31 PM
Rajasthan poll results for Udaipur constituencies: Counting to begin at 8am