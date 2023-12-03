Rajasthan results 2023 LIVE: Gogunda, Jhadol, Kherwara, Udaipur Rural, Udaipur, Salumber, Dhariyawad, Aspur seats

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 27. Udaipur area constitutes are Gogunda, Jhadol, Kherwara, Udaipur Rural, Udaipur, Salumber, Dhariyawad, and Aspur seats. People stand in queues to cast their votes for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Dinesh Gupta)

Counting to begin for Udaipur area constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.

2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party GOGUNDA (ST) Pratap Lal Bheel BJP JHADOL (ST) Babu Lal BJP KHERWARA (ST) Dayaram Parmar INC UDAIPUR RURAL (ST) Phool Singh Meena BJP UDAIPUR Gulab Chand Kataria BJP SALUMBER (ST) Amrit Lal Meena BJP DHARIYAWAD (ST) Gotam Lal BJP ASPUR (ST) Gopichand Meena BJP

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Rajasthan with Hindustan Times.

Rajasthan Assembly Election: Full Coverage link