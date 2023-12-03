close_game
Rajasthan results 2023 LIVE: Gogunda, Jhadol, Kherwara, Udaipur Rural, Udaipur, Salumber, Dhariyawad, Aspur seats
Live

Rajasthan results 2023 LIVE: Gogunda, Jhadol, Kherwara, Udaipur Rural, Udaipur, Salumber, Dhariyawad, Aspur seats

Dec 03, 2023 07:17 AM IST
LIVE counting updates for Raj assembly seats for Gogunda, Jhadol, Kherwara, Udaipur Rural, Udaipur, Salumber, Dhariwad, Aspur seats on December 3, 2023.

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 27. Udaipur area constitutes are Gogunda, Jhadol, Kherwara, Udaipur Rural, Udaipur, Salumber, Dhariyawad, and Aspur seats.

People stand in queues to cast their votes for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
People stand in queues to cast their votes for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Dinesh Gupta)

Counting to begin for Udaipur area constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.

ConstituencyLeading CandidatePartyVote Margins
GOGUNDA (ST)Counting to Begin
JHADOL (ST)Counting to Begin
KHERWARA (ST)Counting to Begin
UDAIPUR RURAL (ST)Counting to Begin
UDAIPURCounting to Begin
SALUMBER (ST)Counting to Begin
DHARIYAWAD (ST)Counting to Begin
ASPUR (ST)Counting to Begin

2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
GOGUNDA (ST)Pratap Lal BheelBJP
JHADOL (ST)Babu LalBJP
KHERWARA (ST)Dayaram ParmarINC
UDAIPUR RURAL (ST)Phool Singh MeenaBJP
UDAIPURGulab Chand KatariaBJP
SALUMBER (ST)Amrit Lal MeenaBJP
DHARIYAWAD (ST)Gotam LalBJP
ASPUR (ST)Gopichand MeenaBJP

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Rajasthan with Hindustan Times.

Rajasthan Assembly Election: Full Coverage link

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 03, 2023 07:17 AM IST

    Congress leader Gourav Vallabh showed his optimism

    “The voters of Udaipur are with us. Our priorities are to generate employment opportunities for youth, double tourist footfall, and strengthen the mining industry among others,” Congress leader Gourav Vallabh showed his optimism on the vote day in Udaipur.

  • Dec 01, 2023 11:31 PM IST

    Rajasthan poll results for Udaipur constituencies: Counting to begin at 8am

