Rajasthan results 2023 LIVE: Pilani, Surajgarh, Jhunjhunu, Mandawa, Nawalgarh, Udaipurwati, Khetri and Fatehpur seats

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Dec 03, 2023 06:40 AM IST

LIVE counting updates for Raj assembly seats for the Pilani, Surajgarh, Jhunjhunu, Mandawa, Nawalgarh, Udaipurwati, Khetri and Fatehpur, on December 3, 2023

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 27. Jhunjhunu area constitutes are Pilani, Surajgarh, Jhunjhunu, Mandawa, Nawalgarh, Udaipurwati, Khetri and Fatehpur

A woman casts her vote inside a polling station during Rajasthan state assembly election, India, November 25, 2023. REUTERS(REUTERS)

Counting to begin for Jhunjhunu area constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.

ConstituencyLeading CandidatePartyVote Margins
PILANI (SC)Counting to Begin
SURAJGARHCounting to Begin
JHUNJHUNUCounting to Begin
MANDAWACounting to Begin
NAWALGARHCounting to Begin
UDAIPURWATICounting to Begin
KHETRICounting to Begin
FATEHPURCounting to Begin

2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
PILANI (SC)J.P. ChandeliaINC
SURAJGARHPatel Ramanbhai DhulabhaiBJP
JHUNJHUNURajendrasinh Ranjitsinh ChavBJP
MANDAWAKanodiya HituBJP
NAWALGARHDr. Rajkumar SharmaINC
UDAIPURWATIRajendrasingh GudhaBSP
KHETRIJitendra SinghINC
FATEHPURHakam Ali KhanINC

  • Fri, 01 Dec 2023 10:58 PM

    Rajasthan poll results Jhunjhunu constituencies: Counting to begin at 8am

