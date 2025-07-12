Mumbai, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Saturday welcomed the inclusion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 12 forts in the UNESCO World Heritage List and said all unauthorised constructions on these historic structures should be removed, irrespective of the communities these encroachers belong to. Raj hails World Heritage status for Shivaji's forts, calls for removal of encroachments

Thackeray also pointed out that the government should not take the World Heritage status for granted, as it can be taken away if the criteria are not followed properly.

The 'Maratha Military Landscapes' representing the fortification system of Maratha rulers have been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The decision was taken during the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee held in Paris.

'Maratha Military Landscapes' include the forts of Salher, Shivneri, Lohgad, Khanderi, Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala, Vijay Durg and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra and Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu.

In a post on X, the MNS chief said, "The government should demolish all unauthorised constructions on these forts immediately! Regardless of the religion or caste of the encroachers."

Those who speak about Maharashtra's achievements on this occasion will know how far the idea of Swarajya instilled by Shivaji Maharaj had reached and will also know how old and strong the bridge between two languages and cultures is, he wrote, apparently referring to the Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu.

"Now, one can hope that these 11 forts in Maharashtra get preserved properly. Once UNESCO gives the status of World Heritage site, there are strict criteria for conservation and renovation of those structures, which will have to be followed, and the forts of our Maharaj will get the attention they deserve," Thackeray said.

He said now, the state government will receive funds for the conservation of these forts, and the state should also allocate more from its own pockets.

Every government in the past had left these forts in a state of disrepair, making it impossible to invite the world to visit them and show them the glory of Shivaji Maharaj and Maharashtra, Thackeray said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.