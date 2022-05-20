Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Raj Thackeray postpones Ayodhya visit. Why? He will tell at Pune rally

Raj Thackeray was scheduled to visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on June 5 amid the loud speaker row. 
Till the recent past, Raj Thackeray’s politics had revolved around an anti-North Indian campaign in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. (File pic)
Published on May 20, 2022 10:58 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has postponed his June 5 Ayodhya visit, he announced in a tweet on Friday, without giving more details. The 53-year-old leader further said he will share the reason during his rally in Pune on Sunday.

The MNS chief has been at the centre of a key controversy in the state since the last few weeks ever since he objected to the use of loudspeakers in mosques.

Some posters emerged in Mumbai this week that showed his party's warning that the state of Maharashtra would “rise up” if anyone tried to harm their leader.

His comments on the use of loudspeakers had prompted a flurry of meetings by the state government too on the issue. Neighbouring Karnataka too was gripped by a similar controversy. However, his remarks had been sharply criticised by Shiv Sena leaders.

Last month, Raj Thackeray had also hailed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath amid the UP government’s action on loudspeakers. “Unfortunately in Maharashtra, we don't have any yogis; what we have are 'bhogis' (hedonists). Here's hoping and praying good sense prevails," the MNS chief had said.

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray too is set to visit the state next month. However, the ruling Shiv has insisted the visit is “not political”.

“We don’t need to learn Hindutva from those people who have taken it on rent. Some tried to dirty politics by raking up the Hanuman Chalisa and loudspeakers ahead of the Kolhapur by-polls, but none of this worked in the by-poll,” Sena’s Sanjay Raut had said in April.

