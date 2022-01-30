Rajasthan: After donkey theft, now police team set up to find stolen goats

JAIPUR: A month after 70 donkeys went missing, alleged theft of goats is keeping the local police engaged in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan.

While the Khuiyan station police have been looking for the 70 stolen donkeys for the last one month, a case of 14 stolen goats is keeping the Tibbi station police on their toes.

A special team with dedicated personnel of Tibbi police station have launched a hunt to find the stolen goats.

Station house officer, Tibbi police station, Bhoop Singh said a complaint has been lodged by a few people alleging their goats have been stolen from their houses.

In the complaint, people alleged that seven goats were stolen on January 15 and another seven on January 25. The theft of goats has been done from different houses in the area. “We have recovered CCTV footages, where it is seen that some unidentified people in a small car are lifting goats from houses,” said Singh.

He said the involvement of locals cannot be ruled out as they would have done the recce. The people in winters sleep early, and the thief knowing about the locations, late night used to pick these goats from the houses.

“We have constituted a team headed by an assistant sub-inspector to search for the goats. A goat costs from ₹7,000 to ₹10,000 in the market, and could be the reason for theft,” he said.

Singh said around 10 days back, the Sirsa area police in Haryana busted an interstate gang involved in cattle theft, especially goats. The gang operated in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana.

Sirsa is around 50 km away from Tibbi.

