Rajasthan assembly adjourned thrice as BJP storms into well over REET paper leak

The Rajasthan assembly was adjourned thrice on Thursday after the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) created an uproar demanding a CBI probe into the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) paper leak case.

Speaker C P Joshi condemned the Opposition and the BJP’s behaviour on the floor of the house, while Parliamentary Affair Minister Shanti Dhariwal cornered them by saying in the previous government’s tenure five exam papers were leaked.

As soon as the proceedings of the House began at 11 am, BJP MLAs stormed to the well, raising slogans in support of their demand. Speaker Joshi asked them to return to their seats, while assuring that they would be given a chance to speak on the issue during zero hour, and the government would submit its reply too.

“It is unfortunate…everyone has the right to speak in a democracy but the opposition cannot impose themselves on assembly proceedings. I strongly condemn this,” Joshi said.

He added that till date only four times the house had been adjourned during the question hour, and such a tradition should not be encouraged. “If it happens often, then parliamentary democracy will be in danger, and the responsibility will be of BJP. The BJP is not doing justice to the public and the children. The kind of work they are doing will bring injustice for the youth of Rajasthan. I urge and appeal all to follow the parliamentary system. I will allow them to speak during zero hour and the government will give its statement on REET,” he said.

The speaker said, “You (BJP) don’t want to do justice to the public and youth…let the question hour continue.”

The BJP entered the well, and amid the uproar, Joshi started the question hour. When the uproar continued despite repeated appeals, the speaker adjourned the house for 20 minutes, till 12 noon.

When the house reassembled again, the BJP MLAs continued to raise slogans and create a ruckus in the well of the house. A few minutes later, the Speaker adjourned the assembly till 2 pm.

The state government has cancelled the level-II exam of REET held in September last year. The BJP is demanding a CBI probe in the matter which is being investigated by the Special Operation Group of the Rajasthan Police.

Replying to a question related to a number of cases of paper leak in the last three years, Dhariwal said a total of eight cases had been registered in which 85 arrests have been made.

Hitting out at the opposition, he said, “A total of five exam papers were leaked during their previous government, which included papers of the REET exam twice – 2016 and 2018. But they didn’t hand over the probe to SOG, and today they are demanding for a CBI probe.”

During the previous BJP government in 2014, the exam paper of the Rajasthan Administrative Services and Rajasthan Judicial Services were leaked; in 2013 lower divisional clerk ; and in 2018 of jail guards were leaked and none of them were given to SOG, he said.

