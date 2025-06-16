Jaipur, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani will embark on a seven-day visit to France and Germany to observe parliamentary systems and practices in both the countries. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker to visit France and Germany to observe parliamentary best practices

He is scheduled to depart from Jaipur on Tuesday morning for New Delhi and will fly to Paris later in the day.

The visit is being organised under the aegis of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and will include interactions with lawmakers and officials from both France and Germany.

During the visit, Devnani will observe the functioning of the French National Assembly , the Senate , the German Bundestag , and the Bundesrat . He will also share insights into legislative innovations introduced in the Rajasthan Assembly.

Terming the tour significant in the context of parliamentary cooperation, Devnani said the visit aims to strengthen democratic engagement, encourage international collaboration, and provide a platform for sharing legislative best practices.

The Speaker will also hold discussions on digital legislative processes and social inclusion with elected representatives and senior officials from the national parliaments, local legislative bodies, and cultural and academic institutions of both the countries.

"This visit is a strong medium to present India's democratic traditions and the capabilities of state legislatures at a global level. It will certainly help enrich parliamentary functioning," Devnani stated.

He is also scheduled to meet parliamentary leaders, senior lawmakers, Indian diaspora members and officials at Indian embassies in Paris and Berlin. The engagements also include interactions with officials from the Ramakrishna Vedantic Centre, science and technology experts and prominent members of the Indian community.

Devnani will be accompanied by assembly principal secretary Bharat Bhushan Sharma on the tour.

Apart from the official engagements, the Speaker will also visit historical, cultural and spiritual landmarks in both the countries to gain a deeper understanding of local traditions and heritage.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.