Rajasthan: Bodies of remaining 3 teens recovered from Parvati river after 6 drown

In Kota, four teenagers, identified as Sonu Suman, Mohit Suman, Ashfaque and Ayush Gurjar slipped into deep waters and drowned in the river on Monday at around 1.30 pm. The State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force began a search operation, during which Ayush Gurjar's body was recovered the same day.

The bodies of Sonu, Mohit, and Ashfaque were found approximately 3 kilometres downstream from the location where they fell into the river, according to Brijmohan Pandey, the SHO of Khatoli police station.

Initial inquiries revealed that at least seven teenagers from a nearby village had left home on Monday morning to visit Chuara Dham, a place of worship by the riverbank. While they were near the river, four of them fell into the water, and the remaining three ran for help.

In another incident on Sunday afternoon, five boys were swept away by a strong current while bathing under a bridge over the Parvati River in the Atru area of the Baran district.

Three of them managed to swim to safety, but Vishal and Subhan Mohammed , both residents of Khedliganj in Atru town, drowned. Their bodies were recovered on Monday morning and handed over to their families after a post-mortem, according to Assistant Sub-Inspector Babulal.

A similar incident occurred in Kalayanpura village in Kota district, where the body of a 10-year-old girl, identified as Radhika, was recovered from a canal in the area on Tuesday noon.

The girl allegedly slipped into the canal while leading her cattle to drink water and went missing. Her body was later handed over to her family after a post-mortem, according to Suresh Sharma, the SHO at Simliya police station.

