Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for Covid-19

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). "This evening, I got my Covid test done, which has come positive. I have very mild symptoms and no other problems," tweeted the senior Congress leader.

Gehlot also asked people who came in contact with him in recent times to isolate and get their Covid-19 test done. "All the people who came in contact with me today are requested to isolate themselves and get their Covid19 test done," he wrote.

This is the second time that the chief minister has been diagnosed with Covid-19. During the second wave in April, Gehlot had tested positive for the viral infection.

On Thursday, the chief minister spoke about his post Covid recovery and asked people to remain cautious in a series of tweets. "According to the doctors, one of the reasons for the problem related to the artery blockage I had in August 2021 is also the post covid problem," he said. "Therefore, taking Omicron also seriously, follow the Kovid protocol and get both doses of the vaccine," he added

"There is a belief among the general public that the Omicron variant of Corona is not fatal, so people are being careless. Experts are of the opinion that post covid problems after recovery from Omicron can be as severe as the earlier variants," he also said.

Earlier in the day, his son and Congress leader Vaibhav Gehlot tested positive for Covid-19. He is asymptomatic and taking rest at home adopting all Covid-19 protocols, according to doctor's advice.