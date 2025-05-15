Menu Explore
Rajasthan CM, IAS officer receive death threats, security stepped up

PTI |
May 15, 2025 04:06 PM IST

Rajasthan CM, IAS officer receive death threats, security stepped up

Jaipur, A high-level security alert was triggered in Rajasthan after an e-mail on Thursday threatened to harm the lives of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and senior IAS officer Neeraj K Pawan.

The e-mail, sent from an account under the name Divij Prabhakara, contained threats to kill and dismember both the chief minister and the IAS officer, and claimed that explosives would be planted in cricket stadiums to draw public attention to some alleged personal grievances.

Police said the e-mail was received by multiple recipients, including an official ID linked to the Chief Minister's Office and a private individual.

The e-mail, sent as a purported attempt to expose alleged wrongdoing by some individuals, included allegations of rape and dowry harassment against the said perpetrators and furnished their detailed personal information.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Kunwar Rashtradeep said, "Cybercrime experts and intelligence teams have been tasked with tracing the origin of the e-mail and assessing the credibility of the threats. Security arrangements have been strengthened at key government installations and stadiums."

The sender of the e-mail also claimed that should they be caught, they would evade legal action by pleading mental instability and that a medical certificate in this regard has already been acquired. Officials said this aspect is being probed.

Authorities said they have not confirmed the allegations in the e-mail.

Police said the message appeared to make unverified personal claims, and they are treating it as both a potential threat and a hoax.

The e-mail also referred to personal details such as Aadhaar-based hotel check-ins and phone numbers of the individuals it accused of wrongdoing. Officials are working to verify the identities of these individuals and their possible connection to the sender.

Security has been enhanced around cricket venues in Jaipur and key government offices as a precaution.

Further updates are expected after forensic analysis of the e-mail and digital tracking is completed, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / India News / Rajasthan CM, IAS officer receive death threats, security stepped up
