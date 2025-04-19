Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will review the progress of Yamuna water at Pilani in Jhunjhunu district on April 21 ahead of the second joint meeting of Haryana and Rajasthan Task Force. Rajasthan CM to review progress of Yamuna water at Pilani on Apr 21

The second joint meeting of the task force of both the states is proposed to be held at Hisar in Haryana on April 25. Senior officials of the Haryana government will also participate in this meeting, an official statement said on Saturday.

According to the statement, under the Yamuna Water Agreement between Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and New Delhi in the year 1994, 1,917 cusecs water was allotted to Rajasthan during the monsoon period at Tajewala Head . But there was a deadlock for 30 years in bringing the allotted water to Rajasthan.

"As a result of the tireless efforts of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, positive cooperation of the central government and intervention of the Central Water Commission towards fulfilling the years old demand of Sikar, Jhunjhunu and Churu districts, this deadlock was removed and an agreement was reached on February 17, 2024 in the presence of the chief ministers of Rajasthan and Haryana and the Union Jal Shakti Minister," the statement said.

Under the agreement, in the first phase, it was agreed to jointly prepare a detailed project report of the flow system to bring water for drinking purposes from Tajewala Head to Rajasthan. A task force was formed by the governments of Rajasthan and Haryana to prepare the DPR for the implementation of this agreement.

A meeting was held in Chandigarh on March 26, between the Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, Rajasthan and Haryana regarding the preparation of the joint DPR. After this, the first joint meeting of the task force of Haryana and Rajasthan was held in Yamunanagar on April 7, in which preliminary discussions were held on conducting actual ground tests in order to make the alignment.

Under this scheme, it is proposed to bring water from Hathinikund Barrage to Hansiyawas reservoir in Churu district through three underground pipelines.

An MoU has been signed for Renukaji and Lakhwar storage projects in the Upper Yamuna Basin , according to which Rajasthan has paid its share amount of ₹77.90 crore to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

An MoU for Kishau is yet to be signed. After the completion of these projects, 201 MCM water of Rajasthan's share at Hathinikund Barrage will be available to Rajasthan through these pipelines throughout the year after the monsoon.

According to the statement, the state government is serious about ensuring effective monitoring and quick implementation of the scheme and in this sequence, a new post of Additional Chief Engineer, Yamuna Water has been created by the Water Resources Department. With the efforts of the state government, the process of bringing Yamuna water to the Shekhawati region will start taking shape soon.

