Rajasthan CM writes to all party MLAs, appeals to save democracy

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 12:57 IST

Few days ahead of the assembly session, which probably could witness a floor test, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot writes to all state MLAs, appealing to save the democracy.

“To save democracy, maintain people’s faith and avoiding wrong traditions, you should listen to people’s voice. No matter which political party you belong to, after understanding the sentiments of people of your constituency, family and peers, the decision should be taken that will not let the plan of destabilizing the elected government succeed,” said Gehlot.

Lauding the work done by the government since its formation in 2018, including efforts to bring the state economy on track and measures taken against Covid-19 pandemic, Gehlot said the management by the state against Covid-19 is appreciated nationally. Looking at the seriousness of the Covid-19, meetings were held with political groups, elected representatives, NGOs, saints, philanthropists, doctors, police etc., he said.

“With your (MLAs) support, success, to an extent, is achieved in curbing coronavirus but today it has taken such a shape that it is difficult to assess where it will stop. The number of cases in Rajasthan have increased. The state has developed a testing capacity of over 40,000 tests per day. In comparison to other states, the death rate is low and the recovery rate is high in Rajasthan,” he said.

He further added that in the current situation, when the Covid-19 pandemic should be a concern for all, “some of our colleagues and certain opposition leaders are conspiring to destabilize the government, which is unfortunate”.

The CM shared that during 1993-96, horse-trading was done to topple the government of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat. “Then, as a union minister and state party chief, I met Governor Baliram Bhagat, PM PV Narsimha Rao and protested against the toppling of an elected government which is against democratic values and I consider it as political enormity,” he said.

In 1984, during Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure, the anti-defection law was brought and when Atal Bihari was the prime minister, a provision was made that two-third members of a political group can make a separate group or can merge in another group. To ensure a stable government, the six-BSP MLAs decided to merge, which is legal but destabilizing a government through horse-trading or other means is unjustified. It is against democratic values, te chief minister said.

“Winning or losing is part of elections. People such as Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Atal Bihari too had faced defeat in elections but they never let the democratic values and tradition weaken. We respect the elected representatives, no matter which political parties they belong to, and ensure that their justified demands related to the constituency are fulfilled,” he stated.

Gehlot concluded by saying, “I hope you will stand by the truth and cooperate in fulfilling the promises made to the public for state’s development and prosperity.”