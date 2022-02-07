Home / India News / Rajasthan Congress workers protest against BJP chief, surround his car on a highway
india news

Rajasthan Congress workers protest against BJP chief, surround his car on a highway

Miffed by his comments, some Congress workers led by Rajendra Sankhla, who is president of Hadoti Vikas Morcha, a Congress-supported front, stopped Poonia’s vehicle and waved black flags.
Rajasthan Congress workers surrounded and stopped BJP chief Satish Poonia s vehicle on the Kota– Jaipur national highway near Bundi district and raised slogans against him. (SCREENGRAB.)
Updated on Feb 07, 2022 01:01 AM IST
BySachin Saini

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia faced the wrath of Congress workers on Sunday evening over his alleged comments on the grand old party. The Congress workers surrounded and stopped his vehicle on the Kota– Jaipur national highway near Bundi district, showed back flags, and raised slogans against him.

BJP leaders were quick to condemn the incident and demanded action against the people involved.

Commenting on the Congress Chintan Shivir, Poonia said that Congress was copying BJP but would not succeed. He also mentioned that the Congress could not match the BJPs shoes.

Poonia visited Kota to pay condolences to the family of the erstwhile king of Kota and three times Member of Parliament Brijraj Singh.

“The statement by the BJP chief was insulting and that too for a party which played a role in the country’s freedom. There is a limit to criticism. We peacefully expressed our protest by showing black flags,” said Sankhla.

Commenting on the incident, Satish Poonia said, “I haven’t said anything unethical and such statements are usually made during conversations. I don’t think there was a requirement of such a reaction. This was an act of violence and their registered workers were involved in it.”

He also tweeted, “I am fighting against the state government, the result an attack on me. But I will fight till my last breath, the government’s sticks and goons of Congress will not be able to stop me.”

Reacting to the incident, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria said, “I strongly condemn the attack. Every person has the right to register his protest, but I think that this type of attack is not justified in any way by taking the law into one’s own hands.”

He said he had spoken to the DGP and asked him to take action against those who had taken the law into their hands.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Principal Correspondent with HT Rajasthan edition. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

