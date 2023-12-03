Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan results LIVE: Jodhpur, Phalodi, Lohawat, Shergarh, Sardarpura, Soorsagar, Luni, Pokaran seats
Live

Rajasthan results LIVE: Jodhpur, Phalodi, Lohawat, Shergarh, Sardarpura, Soorsagar, Luni, Pokaran seats

BySumanti Sen
Dec 03, 2023 06:10 AM IST

LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Jodhpur, Phalodi, Lohawat, Shergarh, Sardarpura, Soorsagar, Luni and Pokaran on December 3, 2023

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 27. Jodhpur area constitutes - Jodhpur, Phalodi, Lohawat, Shergarh, Sardarpura, Soorsagar, Luni, Pokaran seats

Women wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Rajasthan state assembly election in Ajmer, India, November 25, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.(REUTERS)

Counting is underway for Jodhpur area constituencies

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
PHALODICounting to begin-
LOHAWATCounting to begin-
SHERGARHCounting to begin-
SARDARPURACounting to begin-
JODHPURCounting to begin-
SOORSAGARCounting to begin-
LUNICounting to begin-
POKARANCounting to begin-

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Jodhpur area constituencies

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
PHALODIPabba RamBJP
LOHAWATKisana Ram VishnoiINC
SHERGARHMeena KanwarINC
SARDARPURAAshok GehlotINC
JODHPURManisha PanwarINC
SOORSAGARSuryakanta VyasBJP
LUNIMahendra VishnoiINC
POKARANShale MohammadINC

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Rajasthan with Hindustan Times.

Rajasthan Assembly Election: Full Coverage

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 02 Dec 2023 12:41 AM

    Rajasthan poll results: Counting to begin at 8am

Topics
rajasthan assembly election rajasthan
