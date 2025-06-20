Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday reiterated the state government's commitment to the holistic development of Scheduled Tribes and directed officials to ensure the timely and quality execution of tribal area budget announcements and welfare schemes. Rajasthan govt committed to holistic development of STs: CM

Chairing a meeting of the Rajasthan Scheduled Tribes Advisory Council at his residence, the chief minister called for the active participation of public representatives in the ongoing Dharti Aaba Jan-Bhagidari Abhiyan being organised to mark the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

Sharma said both the Centre and the state are working together to improve the lives of tribal communities, and the advisory council plays a vital role in ensuring effective implementation of key schemes.

The chief minister instructed the officials to expedite the disposal of pending individual and community claims under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, and issue entitlement certificates without delay.

Emphasising timely execution, Sharma asked the Tribal Area Development Department to complete all ongoing works with quality and speed. He also directed that projects announced in the 2024-25 budget be completed soon and work on 2025-26 announcements be accelerated. Scholarships for students under education and social justice departments must also be disbursed on time, he said.

Highlighting the importance of the central government schemes, the chief minister asked the officials to strengthen initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and PM Janman Yojana, ensuring that tribal families receive maximum benefits.

Sharma also stressed the importance of regular inspections in tribal residential schools and hostels and ordered quality checks on meals and nutrition provided at Maa-Badi centres. He asked for the remaining distribution of mini-seed kits to be completed at the earliest.

The chief minister called for full participation of the elected representatives in the upcoming Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Sambal Pakhwada, starting June 24, to ensure last-mile delivery of welfare schemes to the needy.

Ministers Babulal Kharadi and Hemant Meena, along with MLAs, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and other senior administrative officers were present at the meeting.

