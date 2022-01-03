Rajasthan imposes new curbs amid rising Covid-19 cases. Check detailed guidelines

The Rajasthan government has imposed new curbs as precautionary measures in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state. According to the new guidelines, the number of people attending political and other rallies, dharnas, fairs and weddings has been capped at 100 while schools have been closed in the Jaipur city for classes 1 to 8.

The decision came following a Covid-19 review meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday.

Except for the closure of schools for classes 1 to 8 in Jaipur which will come into effect on January 3, other restrictions are applicable for the entire state and will come into force from 5am on January 7, said the guidelines.

Check complete guidelines here:

>A maximum of 100 people will be allowed in marriage functions, public, political, social or educational meetings and processions, dharnas, fairs and such events.

>Before organising any such event, information regarding the same will have to be uploaded on a web portal developed by the DoIT, the guidelines said.

>People coming from abroad will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests in Rajasthan and will have to be in institutional or home quarantine for seven days till test reports come negative for the virus.

>Domestic travellers arriving in Rajasthan will have to produce double vaccine certificates or RT-PCR negative test reports not older than 72 hours, the guidelines stated.

>Regular classroom activities for classes 1 to 8 in all private and government schools in the areas of Jaipur Greater and Jaipur Heritage municipal corporations will be closed from January 3 to 9, it added.

>In other districts, collectors will take decisions about schools after discussion with the additional chief secretary of the education department.

>Students of other classes and coaching institutes will have to produce written consent of their parents or guardians to attend physical classes. Those who do not want to attend offline classes will not be pressured and online classes will continue, the guidelines stated.

>A maximum of 100 guests will be allowed in marriage functions. An additional 100 people (band parties etc.) will also be allowed. The number of people attending funerals will be capped at 20, it said.

>Covid-appropriate behaviour will have to be strictly followed at religious places and offerings such as flowers and prasad will be restricted, the guidelines said.

>The government also directed all commercial establishments to ensure double vaccination of all staffers by January 31.

>A night curfew will remain in force from 11 pm to 5 am in the state.

On Sunday, Rajasthan logged 355 more cases of Covid-19, of which 224 were from Jaipur alone. The active cases in the state currently stand at 1,572.

The state has recorded 69 cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant so far.

(With agency inputs)