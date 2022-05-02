Rajasthan man gets 20 years in jail for raping mentally challenged minor

Jaipur: A special court in Rajasthan has convicted a man with 20 years in prison for raping a mentally-challenged minor in Alwar.

The POCSO court in Alwar sentenced the accused, Radheshyam Gurjar (32), to 20 years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹50,000.

Superintendent of Police, Alwar, Tejaswani Gautam said a mentally challenged minor girl was raped by her neighbour Radheshyam Gurjar on April 4, 2019. On a complaint filed by the survivor’s uncle, a case was registered under the IPC and the POCSO Act and the man was arrested during the investigation.

On June 29, 2020, a charge sheet was prepared against the accused in the POCSO Court, Alwar. After that, a special team was formed to ensure that the accused gets strict punishment. Witnesses were presented in court on time by the case officer and statements were recorded.

Gautam said due to effective submission of all physical evidence, statements of witnesses and the public prosecutor, on Saturday, the court convicted the accused to 3 years imprisonment under section 452 IPC and a fine of ₹30,000, and 20 years under section 376 IPC and the POCSO Act.

A few days ago, a special court of Bundi district awarded capital punishment to two persons convicted of rape and murder of a minor. The minor was murdered on December 23, 2021 in Bundi. The two convicted men are Sultan (27) and Chotu Lal (62) of Kala Kuan village.

In the last three years, eight convicts have been sentenced to death under the POCSO Act, more than 137 have been given life imprisonment and more than 620 convicts have been sentenced.

Rajasthan has earned the dubious distinction of registering the highest number of rape cases in the country followed by Uttar Pradesh, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2020.

Rajasthan recorded 5,310 rape cases; Uttar Pradesh came in second with 2,769 cases, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 2,339 and Maharashtra with 2,061 cases.

Though the state continues to register the maximum number of rape cases but in comparison to 2019, the number of cases (5,997) has declined by 11.45%.

