Rajasthan minister’s son accused in rape case summoned by Delhi Police

DELHI/JAIPUR: A team of Delhi police on Sunday reached Jaipur to arrest Rajasthan minister Dr Mahesh Joshi’s son Rohit Joshi in an alleged rape case acting on an FIR filed in Delhi by a 23-year-old woman on May 8, officials said. The team left after pasting a notice, which asked Joshi to appear before the Delhi Police by May 18, on a wall of Joshi’s under-construction house in Sen Colony, Jaipur.

The team did not visit the official residence of Minister Mahesh Joshi in Civil Lines, Jaipur.

The woman lodged the FIR against the minister’s son accusing him of raping her multiple times. After lodging a zero FIR, which can be filed anywhere in the country, the Delhi police said they informed the Rajasthan Police. Since the alleged sexual assault took place reportedly in an area under Delhi’s Sadar Bazar police station jurisdiction, the Delhi Police also started the process of converting the zero FIR to a regular one.

The case was registered under sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence), 312 (causing miscarriage), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her mar­riage, etc), 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said.

The notice under section 90/160 CrPC (police power to require attendance of witnesses), pasted on the wall of Rohit’s under-construction residence, says, “You are hereby informed that a case has been registered against you at PS Sadar Bazar, Delhi. You are hereby directed to appear before the undersigned and to join investigation by May 18 at 1pm at PS Sadar Bazar along with any relevant record/document available with you.”

“I have also come to know that Delhi police reached Jaipur through the media. They have not contacted me. I have already said this before that I stand by truth and justice. I am a law-abiding citizen. If the Delhi police contact me, I will support their probe. The police should probe and bring the truth in front,” said Mahesh Joshi when asked about the Delhi police’s move.

The minister did not answer whether his son Rohit was in Jaipur or not.

On Delhi police summoning Rohit to Delhi on May 18, he said, “Will seek legal opinion”.

According to the complainant, the minister’s son raped her on several occasions between January 8 last year and April 17 this year and had also promised to marry her.

The woman and the minister’s son had developed a friendship on Facebook last year, the complainant said. The two met in Jaipur first and he allegedly invited her to Sawai Madhopur on January 8, 2021. The woman complained that during their first meet, she was given a laced drink and the next morning, Rohit Joshi threatened her by showing naked photographs and videos. The minister’s son then came to Delhi to meet her on later occasions and forced himself upon her, the complaint said.

“Rohit made me stay at a hotel where he got our names registered as husband and wife. He then promised to marry me...but then he got drunk and abused me...He would beat me up and make obscene videos of me. He would threaten to upload them and make them viral...,” the woman alleged.

She further said that on August 11, 2021, she found out that she was pregnant with his baby and alleged that he forced her to take a pill but she didn’t.