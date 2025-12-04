Jaipur, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday said the state is scaling new heights of development, and the government wants non-resident Rajasthanis to play an active part in its growth trajectory. Rajasthan seeks active role of diaspora, contribution to investment ecosystem: CM

In the run-up to the Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas on December 10, Sharma reached out to Rajasthan-origin officers posted across the country and in various central services, inviting them to participate in the event and contribute to the state's investment ecosystem.

Addressing a virtual meeting with these officers from his residence, the chief minister said Rajasthan is emerging as a major investment destination, and the expertise and networks of the non-resident Rajasthani officers can significantly accelerate the process.

"Rajasthan has immense potential in tourism, energy, water, industry, and several other sectors. Officers of Rajasthani origin posted in different states maintain an emotional bond with their homeland. Their experience and connect can help make the state a hub of investment," Sharma said.

In a statement, he said the state government's initiatives, including last year's Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, had yielded commitments worth ₹35 lakh crore, of which projects worth ₹7 lakh crore had already achieved ground-breaking.

Sharma urged the officers to encourage entrepreneurs and businesses in their respective regions to invest in Rajasthan. "You are a strong link between the state and our diaspora. Your support in guiding and connecting potential investors can play a transformative role," he said.

The chief minister said the government has set up a dedicated Pravasi Rajasthani Department to support diaspora engagement and facilitate investment.

"Pravasi Rajasthanis have made a mark globally through their hard work and enterprise. They are our pride, and we are committed to strengthening their bond with the motherland," he added.

Officers who attended the meeting appreciated the state government's outreach, calling it a "welcome and meaningful initiative" to connect them with their roots. Many offered suggestions on improving the investment climate, including strengthening the single-window system, enhancing tourism branding, promoting eco-tourism, boosting logistics and warehousing infrastructure, and attracting investment in textiles.

Senior IAS officers Manoj Joshi, Vivek Bharadwaj, Babulal Meena, Anju Sharma, O P Gupta, Tanmay Kumar, Sunil Paliwal, Naresh Pal Gangwar, and several other central service officers joined the interaction virtually.

Chief Secretary V Srinivas and other senior officials were also present.

