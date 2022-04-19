Rajasthan to get high-speed internet connectivity, first state to install L-route server

Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to have a L-route server, which will ensure uninterrupted internet at high speed. Rajasthan will have its own domain name too.

Currently, there are three J-route servers in the country at Delhi, Mumbai and Gorakhpur and two L-route servers in Mumbai and Kolkata, but Rajasthan is the first state in the country to set up L-route servers at the state level, a senior official of the IT department said.

He said a L-route server has been established in the state at Bhamashah State Data Center in association with the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN).

On the benefits of having an L-route server, he said with the state getting this server, internet browsing for people will become faster. “If there is a problem in internet connectivity due to any technical glitch or natural calamity in the whole of Asia or India, even then it will continue to run without any interruption in Rajasthan. This will be in addition to the high speed internet connectivity,” he said.

The official said with this initiative of the Rajasthan government, along with the people of the state, the industry will no longer have to face any interruption in internet connectivity. With this ICANN server, Rajasthan will no longer be dependent on any main server for the Domain Name System.

