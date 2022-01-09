Rajasthan to shut schools till January 30, imposes self-disciplinary curfew

In view of the spike in Covid19 cases, the Rajasthan government on Sunday decided to close schools up to Class-XII till January 30. Earlier, the government decided to shut Classes from I to VIII till January 17 in Jaipur and Jodhpur municipal areas.

The state government has also imposed a curfew from Saturday 11 pm to Monday 5 am. The self-disciplinary curfew will remain in force from 11 pm to 5 am daily. All religious places will open till 8 pm and there will be a ban on offering garlands, prasad (sweets), Chadar, or any other offerings. The restaurants and clubs will be permitted till 10 pm with 50% sitting capacity.

The new guidelines issued by the home department says according to expert opinion those who have been administered with two doses of vaccine have fewer chances of getting hospitalized due to the new variant of Covid19. Children should be encouraged to be vaccinated at the vaccine camps organised at educational institutes.

With the rise in cases, it is recommended that children below 15 years of age should study at home and likewise it has been decided that schools up to class XII will be closed till January 30. For vaccination and solving academic problems, students from Class X to XII will be allowed after written consent from the parents.

A maximum of 100 are permitted to attend marriage functions. Action will be taken against the marriage garden or the venue where the event takes place.

A maximum of 20 are allowed in the crematorium.

In public, social, political, sports, entertainment, education, cultural or religious program, a maximum of 100 are permitted.

All religious places will open at 5 am for devotees and will be closed at 8 pm. The people visiting religious places have to follow Covid appropriate behavior such as vaccination, wearing masks, sanitising and social distancing.

For commercial activities, the guidelines say that all restaurants and clubs will close by 10 pm, and operate with 50% capacity.

The cinema hall, multiplexes, amusement parks, banquet halls, etc will be closed by 8 pm and operate with 50% capacity. All shops and shopping complexes will be allowed to be open till 8 pm.

The state government has imposed a curfew from Saturday 11 pm to Monday 5 am, during which all the markets, workplaces, and commercial complexes will remain closed. Trades such as factories with continuous production and with night shifts, IT and e-commerce, chemist shop, marriage-related, emergency services, bus stand and railway station and health services are exempted.

