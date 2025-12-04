Rajasthan under 19 cricketer detained after her car hits vehicles, kills student

An under 19 cricketer of Rajasthan women’s cricket team was detained on Wednesday night after her allegedly speeding car struck at least three two-wheelers near the Rajasthan assembly, killing a 23-year-old law student on the spot and seriously injuring another person. Police said the incident took place around 10:15pm on Tuesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Assistant police commissioner (south) Ameer Hussain Ahmed said the incident took place at around 10:15pm on Tuesday. “The car was being driven at a very high speed, due to which it lost control and hit three two-wheelers. The car occupants fled the spot, abandoning the vehicle.”

Police said the car was heading towards the Rajasthan Cricket Academy at SMS Stadium from Jagatpura. “The car is registered in the name of...[owner]...of a reputed cricket academy. ...her daughter, 18, who is also part of the state women’s cricket team, was behind the wheel at the time of the accident,” said Ahmed.

Police cited primary investigation and said the car was being driven at 70-80 km per hour. CCTV footage of the accident purportedly showed the car approaching and hitting three scooters at a high speed.

Ahmed said one of the scooter drivers, Paras Jain, 23, a law student, was killed on the spot, while his relative, Nandini Sharma, 26, sustained serious injuries.

Police said the car dragged Jain for about 500 metres on the road after it hit his scooter. “Later, she abandoned the car near a lane and fled the spot. We formed teams to search for her. We detained her at her house on Wednesday night.”

A case was lodged against the car driver under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s Section 106 (causing death by rash or negligent acts).

Ahmed said they were questioning the cricketer. “Her mother will also be interrogated on how her minor daughter was allowed to drive a car. Further probe is underway,” said Ahmed.