Rajasthan village council members booked for ostracising family over dispute

The members of a village council in Kheroda in Rajasthan’s Udaipur have been booked for ostracising a family over a land dispute, a police officer said on Wednesday. Police said they were investigating the matter. (X)

Suresh Vishnoi, the officer, said one Lalit Suthar lodged a case on Tuesday 10 days after the ostracization was ordered. Suthar alleged a former village head and some influential people met on January 25 and issued a decree against his family, saying anybody maintaining ties with them would be fined ₹51,000.

Vishnoi said Dinesh Janwa, the former village head, and his brother Bhairulal claimed their ancestors bought a plot of land from Suthar’s family but they have documents to prove it. He said they were pressuring the family to register the land in their name.

The dispute escalated into an altercation on January 12 when Lalit Suthar’s father, Mangilal, refused to hand over the plot. Janwa approached the village panchayat to ostracise them on January 25.

Lalit Suthar said they were struggling to survive because of the social boycott. “Local shopkeepers refuse to sell us essential goods, forcing us to rely on relatives outside the village or travel seven kilometers for necessities. No one in the village is even willing to talk to us. Our business is ruined, and we do not know how to sustain our family.”

Police said they were investigating the matter and action was expected against those responsible for issuing the unlawful decree. Vishnoi said they registered a case against the accused and served a notice to the accused.