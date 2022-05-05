Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Tamil Nadu has raised issues of federal structure being destroyed, says SC

The Tamil Nadu government has raised serious constitutional questions on the “destruction of federal structure” over Centre’s interference on issues where the governor has disagreed with the state, the Supreme Court noted on Wednesday while disapproving former governor Banwarilal Purohit’s reference of the mercy plea of a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case to the President in January last year.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai told the Centre that the governor was bound by the decision of the state cabinet on the release of A G Perarivalan, who has served over 30 years of his life term in the assassination case, and refused to agree with the Union government’s suggestion that the court should wait till the President decides on the matter.

“They (Tamil Nadu government) are raising serious constitutional questions on destruction of federal structure by bringing in the Centre. Under Article 161, the governor is bound by the decision of the state cabinet. You have to point out from the Constitution that you (governor) can act contrary to the cabinet’s view. The question is about the power of the governor and not on what the President will do on the reference by the governor,” the bench said.

The top court’s observations came after Perarivalan and the Tamil Nadu government questioned the former governor’s act of referring the mercy plea to the President, three years after the state had recommended the convict’s release.

Perarivalan, who was arrested in June 1991, was released on bail by the top court on March 9 this year. On December 30, 2015, he had submitted a mercy plea under Article 161 to the Tamil Nadu governor and in 2016, had approached the Supreme Court over the delay to decide on his clemency.

While the Tamil Nadu government in September 2018 had recommended Perarivalan’s release, Purohit, on January 25, 2021, decided to refer the matter to the President, who is the competent authority to take a call on the mercy plea.

The state government condemned Purohit’s action, saying such a step would be detrimental to the “federal setup” envisaged under the Constitution as this would prompt interference from the Centre each time the governor refused to agree with the state on any matter.

Appearing for the Centre before the court on Wednesday, additional solicitor general (ASG) K M Nataraj said that since the former governor had referred the matter to the President, the court may await the decision. “Instead of going into the legal debate, since reference has already been made by the governor to the President, we must await his decision as he can either pardon or reject mercy or send the matter back to the governor,” he said.

The court, however, said the decision of the President will have no “bearing on these proceedings”. “We cannot shut our eyes to something which is not in accordance with the Constitution as nobody is above law. Whether the governor has power to refer the plea (filed under governor’s power to pardon under Article 161) to the President or not, the Constitution has to be interpreted by this court or the President…Whatever decision the President takes has no bearing on these proceedings,” it said.

“The petitioner is interested in his liberty. For 30 years he has been in jail, his conduct in jail has been good, he even got educational qualifications while in jail and also contracted diseases. Taking into account the orders passed by this court, on the principle of equality, why should we discriminate one prisoner from the other. If you are not willing to argue, we will pass orders on his release. It is an important issue that we will decide,” it added, fixing May 10 as the next date of hearing.

Perarivalan’s counsel and senior advocate Gopal Shankarnaraynan pointed out at Purohit’s delay in responding to the mercy plea.

“The (former) governor first said that I am waiting for the victim’s petition which was dismissed. He then waited for the view of the multi-disciplinary monitoring authority probing the larger conspiracy behind the former prime minister’s death. The third time, the solicitor general appeared for governor and said he will decide the matter. In January last year, an affidavit by the ministry of home affairs said the matter has been referred to the President. The governor’s only job is to take a decision and if he has any reservation, he must send it back to the state government,” Shankarnaraynan said.

As ASG Nataraj objected to the comments being made against the actions of the former governor, who enjoys immunity for his actions and is not a party before the court, the bench said: “Article 161 of Constitution says that the governor has the power to grant pardon. He is acting on behalf of the state government. What is your role in it? When the petitioner is asking how the governor can act contrary to the state’s decision, why are you defending it? It is for the state to defend.”

“There are certain powers conferred on every authority but the working of the Constitution cannot come to a grinding halt,” it added.

Perarivalan was among seven persons convicted by a special TADA [Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act] court for being part of the conspiracy to assassinate former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on May 21, 1991.

The Centre has maintained that the case against Perarivalan was “serious” as it involved the killing of a former prime minister. Perarivalan’s death sentence was commuted to life by the Supreme Court in February 2014. According to the Centre, since his death was commuted to life, he was to remain in jail for his entire life.