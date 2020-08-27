e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rajnath Singh launches mobile app for NCC training

Rajnath Singh launches mobile app for NCC training

The app will help with online training of cadets that have been disrupted by the unprecedented coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak

india Updated: Aug 27, 2020 13:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajnath Singh with NCC DG Lt General Rajeev Chopra during the launch of mobile training app for NCC cadets, in New Delhi on Thursday.
Rajnath Singh with NCC DG Lt General Rajeev Chopra during the launch of mobile training app for NCC cadets, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)
         

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday launched a mobile training application (app) for the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to help conduct online training of cadets that have been disrupted by the unprecedented coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Also read: DRDO lists 108 items to boost local industry

“In view of the restrictions imposed by Covid-19, training of NCC cadets has been affected adversely as it is mostly contact-based. Since schools and colleges are not likely to open in the near future, a need was felt that training of NCC cadets should be imparted utilising the digital medium,” the defence ministry said in statement.

Singh interacted with NCC cadets via a video-conference during the launch of the app.

In his address to the cadets, the minister said the app would be useful for digital learning and help overcome the difficulties posed by the pandemic.

tags
top news
Govt to clear $2 billion deal for Israeli-made AWACS amid stand-off with China
Govt to clear $2 billion deal for Israeli-made AWACS amid stand-off with China
‘Unfortunate’ that Jitin Prasad is being targeted in UP, tweets Kapil Sibal
‘Unfortunate’ that Jitin Prasad is being targeted in UP, tweets Kapil Sibal
Open-book exams: DU to ask students to bring answer sheets, gadgets
Open-book exams: DU to ask students to bring answer sheets, gadgets
‘Haven’t exhausted our ammunition in fight against Covid-19’: RBI Governor
‘Haven’t exhausted our ammunition in fight against Covid-19’: RBI Governor
Minor drugged, gang-raped, forced into prostitution in Varanasi
Minor drugged, gang-raped, forced into prostitution in Varanasi
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy
‘India's all-time No.1 cricketer’: Gavaskar’s bold claim about Ind legend
‘India's all-time No.1 cricketer’: Gavaskar’s bold claim about Ind legend
Watch: Kamala Harris recalls ‘walks along the beach in India’ with grandfather
Watch: Kamala Harris recalls ‘walks along the beach in India’ with grandfather
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In