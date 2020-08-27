Rajnath Singh launches mobile app for NCC training

india

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 13:37 IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday launched a mobile training application (app) for the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to help conduct online training of cadets that have been disrupted by the unprecedented coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

“In view of the restrictions imposed by Covid-19, training of NCC cadets has been affected adversely as it is mostly contact-based. Since schools and colleges are not likely to open in the near future, a need was felt that training of NCC cadets should be imparted utilising the digital medium,” the defence ministry said in statement.

Singh interacted with NCC cadets via a video-conference during the launch of the app.

In his address to the cadets, the minister said the app would be useful for digital learning and help overcome the difficulties posed by the pandemic.