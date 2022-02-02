Rajnath reaches out to farmers in Lakhimpur

Lakhimpur Kheri: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to repeal three controversial farm laws reflected his sensitivity towards cultivators, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday as he made a pro-farmer pitch in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Singh, who addressed the rally through a mobile phone after dense fog prevented his helicopter from landing in the district, was speaking just a week before assembly polls kick off in the crucial state. Lakhimpur Kheri became one of the epicentres of the agriculture protest after farmers were mowed down by a car owned by Union minister of state Ajay Mishra Teni.

In his speech, Singh highlighted the agriculture-based economy of Lakhimpur Kheri and said that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was committed to the welfare of farmers.

“No other PM except Narendra Modi, in independent India had been so sensitive towards the farmers that he repealed the three farm laws all of a sudden only because some farmer brothers had disagreement,” said Singh, who is among the BJP’s star campaigners for the seven-phase elections that will begin from the western region of the state on February 10. Lakhimpur Kheri district, which has eightseats, goes to polls in the fourth phase on February 23.

“While repealing the farm laws, the way he (PM Modi) said that he failed to convince the other farmers reflected his sensitive approach,” the minister added.

The government announced last November that it was withdrawing three farm laws that had ignited yearlong protests by cultivator groups, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western UP.

In his speech, Singh said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was striving hard to make farming profitable.

“In the Union budget (2022-23) presented on Tuesday, the government mooted a proposal for organic farming,” he said. “Efforts and reforms are on to increase the income of even the small farmers,” he added.

Lauding the Modi government for rooting out corruption, Singh said, “Former PM Rajiv Gandhi had expressed his helplessness to curb corruption when he had admitted that only 15 paise out of 100 reached the beneficiaries.”

“PM Modi, without expressing any helplessness, ensured that the full amount of ₹6,000 reached the beneficiaries of the Kisan Samman Nidhi,” he added.

Singh asserted that the BJP had chosen the path of development. “Casteism, regionalism and communalism are not acceptable to the BJP at all,” he said.

The BJP leader lashed out at the Samajwadi Party and accused it of neglecting law and order during its administration. Drawing a contrast, he said, “The Yogi government during its five-year term has changed the scenario and even the hardcore criminals are behind bars.”

Rajnath Singh was scheduled to address a meeting at the local Yuvraj Palace at around 11.30am on Wednesday and later campaign door-to-door in support of BJP candidates Yogesh Verma from Lakhimpur and Manju Tyagi from Srinagar assembly constituencies. But poor weather paid spoilsport.

Four farmers and a journalist died when an SUV owned by Ajay Mishra ran over farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. In the ensuing violence, three more people — two of whom were Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and one was the driver of the car — were killed. The case led to the arrest of Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, who is charged with attempt to murder, and caused a logjam in Parliament as Opposition members pushed for the minister’s removal last month.