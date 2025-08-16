Ranchi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday equated Shibu Soren to tribal icon Birsa Munda, stating that the former Jharkhand CM had dedicated his life to uplifting the poor. Rajnath, Revanth Reddy pay homage to Shibu Soren at his ancestral village

Singh, Governor Santosh Gangwar, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Union minister Sanjay Seth, MP Pappu Yadav, former Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey and yoga guru Ramdev were among the host of noted people who visited Nemra, around 70 km from Ranchi, to attend the 'shraddh' rituals of Soren.

"As far as I have known him, he was of a simple nature. If any warrior has taken birth in a tribal community after Birsa Munda, it was 'Dishom Guru' Shibu Soren. His loss is irreparable. He was very simple. He dedicated his life to the poor. I came to pay tributes to him on behalf of the Centre and my party," Singh said.

Shibu Soren's son and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, with his head tonsured and clad in tribal dhoti and kurta, and a 'gamcha' on his shoulders, was seen performing the rituals with his wheelchair-bound mother Roopi and wife Kalpana by his side. Both his sons and his brother, Basant, were also present with their heads tonsured.

The CM expressed gratitude to people, saying the vast gathering from every corner of the country and the state was deeply moving.

"The late Baba Dishom Guru Shibu Soren ji was like a banyan tree for the millions of people of Jharkhand. A banyan tree whose deep roots reached every corner, every home in this brave and revolutionary land, providing shade to all with its vast canopy," he posted on X.

"Baba's great life was full of struggle, sacrifice, and service for Jharkhand and its people. He nurtured the soul of Jharkhand, protected the state's identity, and gave recognition and self-respect to every individual," he said.

Soren said his father inspired many generations and left an indelible mark everywhere.

"Dishom Guru is not just a person but an idea, one that will keep us connected to our roots and give Jharkhand the strength to move toward a bright future. Final Johar to Baba...," he added.

Choubey said Shibu Soren's journey from the forests of Jharkhand to Parliament was incredible.

The veteran leader, who co-founded the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha , died on August 4 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi. He was 81.

A massive security arrangement was also made in the nondescript village, which saw a large gathering, besides VVIP movements.

"A dedicated control room was established at Nemra to manage public safety and traffic regulation," an official said.

Over 2,500 police personnel were deployed, along with 10 IPS officers, 60 deputy superintendents of police and 65 inspectors, he said.

"Multi-agency teams were present 24/7 to ensure effective crowd management, emergency response, and law and order," he added.

To facilitate smooth movement, more than 300 e-rickshaws were operating between the designated parking zones and the event site, the official said.

Three large parking areas were set up, each equipped with bio-toilets, he said.

"Also, rest areas and dedicated pedestrian pathways were built for the ease of visitors," the official said.

Catering arrangements were made in three large dining pandals, where traditional 'shraddh' meals and 'prasad' were served.

Various vegetarian, non-vegetarian and tribal foods were prepared by chefs from Jharkhand, West Bengal and other states, another official said.

Meat of more than 5,000 goats was served, besides fish and other specialities, he said.

The CM has been camping in the village since August 5.

A special memorial gallery was also set up to commemorate the life and legacy of Shibu Soren.

The exhibition featured photographs from his political career, with a particular focus on his contributions to tribal welfare.

Born on January 11, 1944, Soren, who was popularly known as 'Dishom Guru', is one of the most enduring political figures in the country's tribal and regional political landscape.

His political life was defined by continuous advocacy for the rights of tribals.

In 1973, Soren co-founded the JMM along with Bengali Marxist trade unionist AK Roy and Kurmi-Mahto leader Binod Bihari Mahto in Dhanbad.

The JMM soon became the primary political voice for the demand for a separate tribal state, and got support across the Chotanagpur and Santhal Pargana regions.

Soren's grassroots mobilisation against "feudal exploitation" is said to have shaped him into a tribal icon.

After decades of agitation, the demand for a separate state was finally fulfilled with the formation of Jharkhand, which was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000.

Soren's influence was not confined to state politics.

He was elected several times to the Lok Sabha from Dumka. He became a Rajya Sabha MP in June 2020.

As a key figure in the UPA government, he served as the coal minister from May 23 to July 24, 2004, from November 27, 2004, to March 2, 2005, and from January to November 2006.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.