Jaipur, India as a nation is safe from all sides and the country is progressing despite uncertainties around the world, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday. Rajnath says India progressing despite global uncertainties, stresses role of Yoga in mental fitness

Speaking at a programme at Brahma Kumaris in Sirohi district of Rajasthan, the minister credited soldiers guarding the borders with full dedication for the nation's progress.

"The definitions of war are changing today. Now wars are being fought on cyber, space, information and psychological fronts. I salute our brave soldiers because of whom we are able to breathe in peace," Singh said.

He emphasised that to secure the nation, a soldier needs to be physically and mentally strong.

"Physical strength is very important for a soldier. He has to live in difficult environments and handle different types of equipment. Therefore the training of our armed forces also focuses more on physical strength," he said.

However, mental strength is equally important, the minister said.

"A soldier stays away from his family, village and society. Moreover, they have to live on the heights of Himalayas, the depths of sea, on sandy plains and dense forests. All these difficulties cannot be faced only on the basis of physical strength," he said.

The minister said it cannot be denied that due to working for a long time in stress, uncertainty and difficult conditions, the mental health of soldiers is affected.

"A common man lives among many people his family, society. Despite this he faces loneliness and stress. Then what could be the condition of soldiers, who are serving the nation by staying away from their families?" he asked.

The defence minister said whether it is the common citizens or soldiers, they should have enough strength spiritually and mentally to deal with stress, anxiety and emotional turmoil.

He emphasised the role of yoga, meditation and spirituality and said that before conquering the outside world, it is important to defeat the fear within.

"Yoga gives us a great opportunity to look within and know about ourselves," he said, adding, "I believe yoga should not be seen from a limited perspective. Yoga does not only mean that you are bending your body at certain angles. It is a lifestyle, which makes us focused. Our soldiers are doing the same in a way."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.