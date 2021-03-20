Rajnath says talks with Austin 'fruitful', India important partner, says latter

US Defence secretary Lloyd J Austin III met his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Saturday and discussed strengthening and elevating defence ties between the two countries. Singh told reporters India is committed to further strengthen its robust defence partnership with the US.

After talks concluded Singh told news agency PTI he urged the US defence equipment manufacturing industry to make good use of the liberalised foreign direct investment (FDI) policies in the defence sector. The Finance Ministry allows FDI in the defence sector up to 74 per cent under the automatic route.

“I invited the US defence industry to take advantage of India's liberalised FDI policies in the defence sector,” PTI said quoting Singh.

Austin reiterated Singh’s words on strengthening ties, stating that his visit was primarily to convey the Biden-Harris administration’s message about the commitment to America’s allies and partners.

Austin who landed in Delhi on Friday is on a three-day visit to India.