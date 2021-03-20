Home / India News / Rajnath says talks with Austin 'fruitful', India important partner, says latter
india news

Rajnath says talks with Austin 'fruitful', India important partner, says latter

Lloyd Austin reiterated Singh’s words on strengthening ties, stating that his visit was primarily to convey the Biden-Harris administration’s message about the commitment to America’s allies and partners.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:37 PM IST
US Secretary of Defence Austin who landed in Delhi on Friday is on a three-day visit to India.(PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI)

US Defence secretary Lloyd J Austin III met his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Saturday and discussed strengthening and elevating defence ties between the two countries. Singh told reporters India is committed to further strengthen its robust defence partnership with the US.

After talks concluded Singh told news agency PTI he urged the US defence equipment manufacturing industry to make good use of the liberalised foreign direct investment (FDI) policies in the defence sector. The Finance Ministry allows FDI in the defence sector up to 74 per cent under the automatic route.

“I invited the US defence industry to take advantage of India's liberalised FDI policies in the defence sector,” PTI said quoting Singh.

Austin reiterated Singh’s words on strengthening ties, stating that his visit was primarily to convey the Biden-Harris administration’s message about the commitment to America’s allies and partners.

Austin who landed in Delhi on Friday is on a three-day visit to India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajnath singh lloyd austin iii
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP