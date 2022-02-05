Home / India News / Rajnath slams Rahul Gandhi for ‘trusting Chinese more than Indian Army’
Rajnath slams Rahul Gandhi for ‘trusting Chinese more than Indian Army’

Singh’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi was in relation to the latter’s recent statements in Parliament.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses a public rally ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections at Kheragarh, in Agra on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO.)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 11:05 PM IST
ByHemendra Chaturvedi

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for, what he claimed was an attitude of “trusting the Chinese more than the valour of the Indian Army” and said India was no more a “weak nation” and the world had begun listening to what the country said.

Singh’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi was in relation to the latter’s recent statements in Parliament.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had stated that in the Galwan Valley clash, the Indian army suffered more casualties while only a few Chinese army men were killed. He (Rahul Gandhi) had more faith on reports of state-run Chinese media ‘Global Times’ but had less trust for the valour of the Indian Army. This seems to be very unusual,” said Singh while addressing public meetings in Agra and Mathura in support of BJP candidates.

“The Australian media proved the Indian version correct and recently informed that at least 38 to 50 Chinese defence personnel were killed in the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash in the eastern Ladakh sector,” he said.

“Things have changed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and now the world listens to what India says. Earlier India was not taken that seriously but now under PM Modi, India is no longer a weak nation. In Uri and Pulwama, our soldiers were killed in cross border terrorism. We took quick decisions, crossed the border and gave a message to the world that if it concerns our defence, India is capable of not only defending its border but can also attack on the other side of the border,” Singh said.

“We have given a message to the world that India is not a weak nation now. We can cross the border and attack. As the defence minister of India, I am of the firm belief that no one can attack the pride of India,” he said.

Singh then praised chief minister Yogi Adityanath for improving the law and order situation of Uttar Pradesh.

“Criminals are running away, the properties of Mafiosi are being demolished. UP is on the path of progress. Expressways are coming up, roads are being built to connect tehsils and block headquarters,” Singh said.

He then trained his guns on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and said it practices appeasement politics and looks for religion-based politics.

“Politics is for making society, nation and not only for making government. Politics should be of justice and growth. We believe in ‘Vasudev Kutumbakam’. The BJP is not going to accept politics based on division,” he said.

The minister said if other parties had complied with the promises made by leaders like Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, India would have been a different nation.

“Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, in the 1951 election, promised in the manifesto of Jan Sangh to end Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir but we could not get majority in Parliament. Once we got the majority, we abolished Article 370 in the Modi regime,” said Singh.

“Much discussion is going on in this election about MSP. I can assure you that the BJP regime is committed to it. Do not fall for false propaganda on MSP issue because sufficient provision has been made in the budget for it,” he said.

He appealed to the people who wanted a “new Uttar Pradesh and new India,” to vote for BJP candidates in the upcoming elections.

    Hemendra Chaturvedi

    Hemendra Chaturvedi is based in Agra serving as a Principal Correspondent, covering districts of Agra and Aligarh division of western Uttar Pradesh. He has been with HT since 1992 and has completed 25 year of association with HT.

