Rajnath unveils facility to make defence vehicles in Morocco - India's first in Africa

NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh and his Moroccan counterpart Abdelatif Loudyi on Tuesday jointly inaugurated Tata Advanced Systems Limited’s (TASL) new manufacturing facility for wheeled armoured platforms at Berrechid in Morocco --- India’s first defence manufacturing plant in Africa, the defence ministry said. Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (File photo.)(@DefenceMinIndia)

Singh reached the north African country on Monday for a two-day official visit, the first ever by an Indian defence minister.

He described the inauguration of the TASL facility as a historic moment in the evolving strategic partnership between India and Morocco. Spread over 20,000 square metres, the facility will produce the indigenously developed Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) 8x8, jointly designed by TASL and India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The WhAP is a modern modular combat platform equipped with advanced mobility, protection and mission adaptability, the defence ministry said in a statement. Its features, including a survivable hull with ballistic and mine protection, independent suspension, central tyre inflation system and high-power engine, ensure superior off-road performance, it said.

Its different configurations include infantry fighting vehicle, armoured personnel carrier, command post, mortar carrier and even ambulance variants; options for manned or unmanned remote weapon stations and anti-tank guided missile capability further enhance its versatility.

“Under its contract with the Moroccan government, TASL will deliver WhAP 8x8 vehicles to the Royal Moroccan Army, with initial deliveries scheduled to begin next month. The facility became operational three months ahead of schedule, and production has already commenced. It is the Kingdom of Morocco’s largest defence manufacturing facility, marking the first such plant by an Indian private company in Africa,” the statement said.

Singh underlined that India’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) is not merely to manufacture for its own needs, but to develop capabilities that allow India to become a credible source of advanced technology and high-quality products for the world.

“For India, self-reliance does not mean isolation; rather, we aim to develop strategic autonomy under Atmanirbharta. We want to develop capabilities that allow us to defend our nation independently while maintaining engagement with global partners. Along with ‘Make in India,’ we are also pursuing ‘Make with Friends’ and ‘Make for the World’; this facility in Morocco is a shining example of that approach,” he said.

“This is not just the opening of a new plant, but the beginning of a new chapter in the long-standing friendship between India and Morocco. The establishment of this facility is a symbol of the growing strategic convergence between our two nations and demonstrates the strength of India’s defence industry.”