Rajnath urges global leaders to co-develop weapons with India

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday urged the global community to join India in the co-development and co-production of advanced weapon systems as addressing challenges in the current global security scenario demanded an innovative approach and stronger partnerships. Union minister for defence Rajnath Singh addresses the Defence Ministers’ Conclave at Aero India in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (PIB)

“Increasing number of conflicts, new power plays and means of weaponisation, growing role of non-state actors, and the emergence of disruptive technologies have made the world order more fragile,” Singh said, addressing the defence ministers’ conclave at Aero India 2025 --- themed on Building Resilience through International Defence and Global Engagement, or BRIDGE.

The distinction between border and internal security is getting blurred as hybrid warfare has the ability to target critical national infrastructure even during peace time, he said. “Cyberspace and outer space are challenging the established definition of sovereignty.”

The conclave was attended by 162 delegates from 81 countries, including 15 defence ministers, 11 deputy defence ministers and 17 service chiefs.

Disruptive technologies such as Al, quantum technologies, hypersonic and directed energy are transforming the character of warfare, creating new vulnerabilities, Singh said, adding these changes would have a deep impact on future warfare and require reassessment of capabilities to address the challenges.

“We have put in place a conducive policy regime which encourages investment and production of an entire range of modern state-of-the-art land, maritime and air systems. India’s emergence as a global hub for R&D and innovation in defence is a testament to our capabilities and aspirations,” he said.

Singh also touched upon how India’s stature as a preferred partner for defence exports was reinforced by its adherence to quality, reliability, and commitment to the specific needs of its partners.

“Our defence industry is well-equipped to meet diverse requirements from cutting-edge technology to cost-effective solutions. We take pride in offering customised support that strengthens the capabilities of our partner nations, enabling them to address their security challenges effectively.”

On Monday, Singh urged global defence manufacturers to develop “targeted solutions and counter measures” for challenges posed by the prevailing geopolitical volatility and rapidly evolving warfare technology, while highlighting opportunities in India’s expanding defence sector.

He also highlighted how modern warfare is increasingly shifting from hardware-centric systems to software-based ones. “Our reliance on space-based navigation systems, communication and surveillance requires these assets to be integrated with our operational plans. The use of drones in recent conflicts indicates that the future will depend on the integrated efforts of manned, unmanned and autonomous warfare systems. Our efforts in defence manufacturing must focus on these emerging areas,” he said at a CEOs roundtable on Monday.