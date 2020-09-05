e-paper
Home / India News / Rajput death: Actor’s personal staff member held

Rajput death: Actor’s personal staff member held

india Updated: Sep 05, 2020 23:52 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
         

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested Dipesh Sawant, a member of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s personal staff, as part of its investigation into allegations of drug abuse in connection with a case linked to Rajput’s death. Earlier on Saturday, actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother, Showik, and Rajput’s house manager, Samuel Miranda, were remanded in NCB custody till September 9. The remand application did not mention seized drugs or any other material evidence.

“At 8pm, Dipesh Sawant was arrested. He joined the investigation yesterday (Friday) at 10pm. He was subjected to interrogation and confrontation with Showik, Samuel Miranda, Zaid and Kaizan,” NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra said. Zaid Vilatra and Kaizan Ebrahim are both under arrest for alleged drug peddling.

On Saturday, NCB produced Showik, Miranda and Ebrahim before a magistrate court. They have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In its remand application, NCB said Showik had to be confronted “with other accused who are in its custody to uncover the linkages...in selling and purchasing drugs”. The agency also said it needed Showik in custody to investigate the allegations against Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput’s girlfriend, and Sawant. NCB said Showik was also needed to verify the financial trail.

According to NCB, alleged drug peddler Abdel Basit Parihar, who too is under arrest, said that he procured drugs from Vilatra and Ebrahim on Showik’s instructions. He also claimed Showik had told him to give drugs to Miranda.

“The investigation is at a preliminary stage and details of the evidence can’t be revealed at the moment,” a senior official of NCB said.

Showik’s legal counsel Satish Maneshinde said his client had no history of drug abuse and was ready to take a drug test. “There is no possession or anything found except electronic messages which still need to be proved in a trial,” said Maneshinde. He also maintained the allegations of abetment of suicide or misappropriation of funds by Chakraborty were part of “a complete witch-hunt”.

