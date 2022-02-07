Rajya Sabha pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar, adjourns proceedings for an hour

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for an hour on Monday after it condoled the passing away of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was a nominated member of the Parliament’s Upper House from 1999 to 2005.

In his obituary reference, Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu said, “Lata ji knitted our nation by representing us collectively and each one of us in our singularity. Besides defining the golden standard of playback singing through thousands of her melodious songs in many languages, she captured every mood, moment, and journey of our nation for over seven decades.”

He said the country has lost a legendary playback singer, a compassionate human being, and a towering personality in the Indian music and film industry.

Born into a family of musicians in September 1929 at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at 92.

Referring to her career, Naidu said her singing prowess was as diverse as the country. He added she sang in over 36 Indian and a few foreign languages. “Lataji had a special quality and intricate ability of connecting herself with the songs she sung at a deeper level which led to creation of masterpieces that left one and all mesmerised across the globe,” Naidu said.

He added her distinguished and long career ran parallel to that of free India over the last 75 years, capturing the trials and tribulations of the times. “India is struck silent with her passing away in the 75th year of Independence,” Naidu said. ​He described her passing away as the end of an era that has caused an irreplaceable void in the world of music.