Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu's office receives Swapan Dasgupta's resignation letter
Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu's office receives Swapan Dasgupta's resignation letter

Dasgupta’s name was announced as the BJP candidate from Tarakeshwar assembly constituency on Sunday.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Rajya Sabha lawmaker Swapan Dasgupta has sent his resignation letter to chairman M Venkaiah Naidu’s office, secretariat officials confirmed on Tuesday after a row broke out over the Bharatiya Janata Party naming him as a candidate in the West Bengal assembly elections.

Dasgupta’s name was announced as the BJP candidate from the Tarakeshwar assembly constituency on Sunday.

More details are awaited.

