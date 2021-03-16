Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu's office receives Swapan Dasgupta's resignation letter
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Rajya Sabha lawmaker Swapan Dasgupta has sent his resignation letter to chairman M Venkaiah Naidu’s office, secretariat officials confirmed on Tuesday after a row broke out over the Bharatiya Janata Party naming him as a candidate in the West Bengal assembly elections.
Dasgupta’s name was announced as the BJP candidate from the Tarakeshwar assembly constituency on Sunday.
More details are awaited.